Geoff joins the Wilkins Kennedy Newbury office

Accountancy firm Wilkins Kennedy has appointed Geoff Collis as a partner in its Newbury office.

Mr Collis was previously a partner at the firm’s Portsmouth office.

He brings with him more than 35 years experience, first at an international firm before joining Wilkins Kennedy.

He will be key in assisting the development of the Newbury office and the vision for the future of the firm.

Mr Collis specialises in working with owner-managed and family-owned businesses.

He supports his clients with day-to-day business advice on strategic matters, working capital and other growth-related matters.

He will also be providing more general accounting and taxation support, as well as assisting with business development matters, both for the UK and those that wish to expand internationally.

Mr Collis said: “I’m looking forward to helping to further develop Wilkins Kennedy’s business in Newbury.

“In particular, I am pleased to be working with the talented and experienced team that we have, and supporting our existing and future clients to protect their existing wealth and achieve their future aspirations.”

Newbury office managing partner Chris Duggan said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Geoff on board.

“His extensive knowledge and experience will be of great benefit to our current and prospective clients.”