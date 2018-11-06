Gorse appointed new head of HR

Newbury Building Society has appointed Gorse Burrett as head of HR and people development – a newly-created role in its executive team.

Ms Burrett has a wealth of experience from a number of HR and talent management roles in the building society and banking world, including most recently as head of HR at ethical bank Triodos Bank.

Before that, she worked for Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Lehman Brothers and Nationwide.

She said: “I am delighted to have joined the executive team at Newbury Building Society.

“My role will build on the work that has already been established by the HR team in developing a people-focussed strategy aligned to the society’s corporate plan.

“My appointment demonstrates the commitment the society has for its people.

“It is evident from all I have met so far that the society has great people who are community-minded and care about our members.

“I am looking forward to getting to know everyone in both head office and the branches, and being part of a high performing and nurturing society.”

Newbury Building Society chief executive Roland Gardner said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gorse to the executive team.

“Her invaluable experience in professional training, coaching and people development will help build on and enhance our people-focussed strategy and together we will continue to invest in our greatest asset – our people.

“I look forward to working with Gorse.”

Ms Burrett is a chartered fellow of CIPD and Master Practitioner Coach and is a returning judge for the UK Employee Experience Award for Awards International 2018 in London.