30 new jobs in plans for Wasing Park

WASING Estate has submitted plans in a bid to increase its status as a modern sustainable business and its reputation as one of the district’s top wedding locations.

The estate near Aldermaston has submitted plans to West Berkshire Council to build more overnight accommodation, along with a farm shop and on-site restaurant, at Shalford Farm.

The plans are designed to support both the estate’s existing farming enterprise and successful wedding business at Wasing Park.

Wasing Park sits at the heart of the estate and offers three wedding venues – Wasing Park, The Secret Walled Garden and Woodland.

Owner Joshua Dugdale said the proposed development would help ensure the sustainability of the estate and could provide up to 30 additional local jobs and a community hub.

Mr Dugdale said: “We are very excited about this venture which, with our farm going organic this year, feels like a natural step.

“Our objective is to become as sustainable as feasible, with as little of our produce going out of the local area as possible.

“We envisage that this will be a fantastic resource for the estate and for the local community and can’t wait to get going.”

Sustainability is paramount in the overall energy strategy at Wasing, where renewable energy will be produced via a boiler fuelled by wood chips made from trees on the estate.

It is hoped the development of the barn, piggeries and old dairy at Shalford Farm will be completed in 2021.