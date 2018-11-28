Jaywing wins two marketing awards

Digital marketing agency Jaywing has received international recognition, scooping gold and silver trophies in this year’s W3 awards.

The W3 Awards celebrate outstanding websites, web marketing, video, mobile sites, apps and social content created by the best agencies and creators worldwide.

The gold accolade was awarded for the Newbury agency’s work for the University of Portsmouth (UoP), giving the project top ranking in the General Websites – Education and University category.

The UoP selected Jaywing, based in Oxford Street, to undertake a full digital transformation in September 2017.

The university sector has undergone a massive shift across the last five years, with increasing competition to secure students, an expanding international market and organisations facilitating new business-to-business relationships.

UoP appointed Jaywing to help deliver a ‘transformational leap forward in the digital experience’.

Jaywing worked with the UoP’s own experts in an extensive discover phase, to research and redefine how the university is digitally marketed.

The programme continues across 2018 with a series of iterations refining and releasing new functionality as a collaborative team.

Jaywing client services director Amy Naughton said: “We’re delighted with our W3 wins this year.

“The team is committed to raising the bar with what we produce and it’s great to get the recognition for all of the brands we are proud to work for.”

Jaywing also secured a silver award in the Social Content category for food and beverage, with a quirky Superfan campaign for Doritos.

The digital campaign involved advertising the role of ‘Doritos’ Ultimate Superfan’ as an actual job position, utilising conventional recruitment sites such as LinkedIn alongside a range of social media platforms to promote the campaign, and its candidates.

It also featured comedian Katherine Ryan as the face of the campaign – starring in a selection of social first video edits.

This win follows Jaywing’s silver Social Video award last year for Naked Juices.