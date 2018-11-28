Jacinta joins LEP board

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has appointed Reading Scientific Services Ltd (RSSL) managing director Jacinta George to its executive board.

RSSL is a contract laboratory and consultancy in Reading, with a team of 230 scientists in fields ranging from product developers, ingredient experts and analytical chemists serving the food, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Ms George studied chemistry and business, and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

She said: “Government has charged LEPs with spearheading economic growth and job creation in their areas and we have a vital role delivering the UK’s Industrial Strategy.

“I have always had the philosophy that connecting externally with partners is enriching for all, and strong collaboration opportunities lead to faster, more effective delivery of projects.

“I am delighted to be joining the LEP board and hope to use my experience to build on the success that the LEP has already achieved.”

Thames Valley Berkshire LEP chairman Peter Read said: “Jacinta’s depth of business expertise and knowledge of the life sciences sector will be a tremendous asset to the LEP and we very much look forward to working with her.

“It is important that we continue to have strong private sector representation on the board, with the skills needed to respond to the challenges of sustaining the very impressive economy that Thames Valley Berkshire boasts.”