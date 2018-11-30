Woolhampton beauty salon proving a real hit

A WOOLHAMPTON woman who quit her job in the NHS to pursue her dream of starting her own beauty salon has said the risk of starting her own independent business has paid off.

Emma Hanreck recently launched Lily’s Beauty Studio in the village, where she celebrated with locals by cutting a ribbon.

The salon, in Bath Road, next to The Angel pub, is named after Mrs Hanreck’s bichon frise dog Lily, who occasionally drops by to sleep in the relaxing salon.

A wide range of nail treatments are available, including gel polishes and infills, nail art, manicures and pedicures.

Clients can also book eye lash extensions, ear candling, eyebrow waxing and tinting and facials.

The 29-year-old beautician, who has lived in Woolhampton all her life, is relishing her new role after enjoying a 10-year career in the NHS.

Mrs Hanreck said: “Starting the salon up has been easy.

“The only hard thing is when people call me at five in the morning to make an appointment.”

Mrs Hanreck had always toyed with the idea of opening her own salon, having enjoyed beauty treatments as a hobby.

“I always wanted to do this – I was always fiddling with nails and stage-make up,” she said.

“I was approaching 30 and I thought ‘This is what I want to do’, so I quit my job and just did it.

“The risk was completely worth it.”