The Catherine Wheel crowned West Berkshire Cider Pub of the Year

THE Catherine Wheel in Newbury has been awarded the West Berkshire Cider Pub of the Year.

It is the third time the venue - which joins three other pubs who have been recognised by CAMRA this year - has won this award, which it also scooped in 2015 and 2017.

The Cheap Street venue, which is listed in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide, stocks an impressive selection of ciders from local and national cider makers.

CAMRA formally presented the pub with the award during The Catherine Wheel's Halloween Cider celebrations in November.

Three local cider makers attended the event including Tim Wale from Tutts Clump Cider, Rick Wyatt from Thatcham-based cidery Wyatts Cider and Dave Bailey from Newbury-based Green Shed cider.

Local CAMRA members and cider drinkers also attended the event to help celebrate the occasion.

Speaking about The Catherine Wheel's achievement, Warwick Heskins, the pub's landlord, said: “We are just as proud now as we were the first couple of times.

“West Berkshire and Berkshire as a whole is lucky to have some great cider-makers and real cider is growing in popularity all the time.

“While we stock many ciders from all over the country, we are especially delighted to stock the full bottled range from most of our local cider-makers including Ciderniks, Tutts Clump, Green Shed, Wyatts and Crazy Dave.”