New HQ for laundry firm Armstrong Commercial

THE mayor of Newbury officially opened Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems’ new head office and operational base last month.

Margo Payne opened the laundry specialist’s new building on Arnhem Road, on Wednesday, November 21.

The 30,000 sq ft building – which is also the company’s new head office – provides twice the space of its previous premises in Ampere Road on the London Road Industrial Estate, where it had been located for more than 40 years.

The move follows a £200,000 investment by Hughes Electrical, which took over the company earlier this year, allowing its 30 members of staff to upsize.

Hughes Electrical Group has nearly 1,000 employees, an annual turnover of £125m and has more than 120,000 electrical items on rental at any one time.

Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems managing director Simon Quinlan said: “We are delighted the mayor could officially open our new building which marks an exciting new chapter in the long and proud history of Armstrong, dating back to 1878.

“We now hold considerably more stock, both machines and spare parts, meaning we can offer an even better service to our dealer network.

“Since the acquisition, we have reorganised the way we operate our commercial laundry business and have launched Hughes Pro, which takes on all customer-facing roles such as sales, installations, repairs and rentals.

“Armstrong now concentrates on distribution through dealers and their support.”

The company’s move coincides with its recent launch of Hughes Pro, a customer-driven initiative that encompasses installations, repairs and rentals.

It supplies specialist laundry equipment from manufacturers including Speed Queen, Primus, MaidAid, Schulthess and Miele Professional.