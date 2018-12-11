New chief executive for Thatcham Research

Thatcham Research has appointed Jonathan Hewett as its new chief executive from January 7, 2019.

Mr Hewett brings a wealth of senior management, international and strategic leadership skills from across the insurance, automotive and financial sectors at a significant time for the company as it approaches its 50th anniversary.

His expertise will lead and evolve Thatcham Research’s strategy and help guide its insurer members through vehicle safety, repair and security in a period of exponential technological advancements in connectivity, future automated driving capabilities as well as complex vehicle materials and structures.

Mr Hewett joins from Octo Telematics, where he was global chief marketing officer and drove business growth at board level.

In this key strategic role, he worked closely with insurers, vehicle manufacturers, fleet and rental organisations, as well as government bodies, to provide digital solutions in the age of the Internet of Things.

Prior to this, he has held various senior leadership and international roles across the automotive, insurance and finance sectors, including AIG, Dealflo Ltd, Dixons PLC, Post Office Direct, Sainsbury’s Bank and Barclays Bank.

Thatcham Research chairman Graham Gibson said: “In a period when cars will change out of all recognition as we know them today, I am delighted that Jonathan has been appointed as chief executive.

“He brings considerable knowledge and experience, combined with great leadership skills.”

Mr Hewett said: “We are amid once-in-a-lifetime changes to our relationship with cars and mobility in general.

“The consequent impact on insurers and the automotive sector present enormous opportunities to improve consumer experience and efficiency for businesses.

“Over the last 50 years, Thatcham Research has provided crucial insight and data driven analysis for insurers and the automotive industry as a whole and I am very much looking forward to working with the team in pursuit of our vision – safer cars and fewer crashes.”

Thatcham Research is the independent voice of automotive safety, security and repair, advising motorists, insurers and vehicle manufacturers to help reduce accident frequency, severity and costs and to realise the vision of ‘Safer cars, fewer crashes’, while driving standards in vehicle security.

As well as its world-leading crash and track research, Thatcham Research develops repair methods among a number of other products and services within the collision repair industry for insurers, motor manufacturers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

In addition, Thatcham Research has administered the Association of British Insurers’ Group Rating system for the past 50 years.

Group Rating is an advisory system intended to provide insurers with the relative risk of private cars and light commercial vehicles.

A founder member of the international Research Council for Automobile Repairs, Thatcham Research has also been a member of the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) since 2004.