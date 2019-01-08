Letting agent Jones Robinson first to offer zero deposit guarantee



AWARD-winning Jones Robinson is the first letting agent in the Newbury area to offer a zero deposit guarantee for tenants, enabling huge savings for those looking to move house.

Instead of tenants having to pay a deposit equivalent to a month’s rent – or more, depending on individual landlord’s requirements – they are only required to pay an amount to buy the guarantee equivalent to one week’s rent.

Zerodeposit.com gives the landlords the security they require.

Jones Robinson lettings director Joel Osbourne said: “We’re very excited to be offering our tenants a more cost-effective method of moving house.

“It’s a very simple scheme, and when tenants move out, they pay for any damage or unpaid rent.

“Any disputes are expertly evaluated by TDS, and, more importantly, all disputes are resolved within a 28-day period.”

The policy is underwritten by Munich Re, the world’s second largest insurance company.

For more details, contact Jones Robinson on (01635) 581991.