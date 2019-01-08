TravelUP is one of UK’s fastest for sales growth

TravelUp travel agency, based in Aldermaston, has been named in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table which ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales.

TravelUp has recorded sales growth of 75 per cent over the past three years.

It had sales of £77.3m in the year ending March 18 and its employs 74 staff.

TravelUp’s websites receive 20,000 visits a day, up 65 per cent on last year.

The company, based on Calleva Park, has been providing value flights and hotels since 2004.

The Fast Track 100 is sponsored by Virgin Atlantic, Barclays, BDO, BGF and N+1 Singer, and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Group, which has supported Fast Track 100 for all 22 years, said: “Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of UK business and have always been the beating heart of positive change.

“In a climate of uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to recognise those entrepreneurs, like those of this year’s Fast Track 100, who are making the world a better place for everybody.”