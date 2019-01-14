David Wilson Homes gives economy £85m boost

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes Southern, based in Hungerford, has built 711 homes in its operational area during the past year and contributed more than £85.7m to the UK’s economic output.

The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilder’s social and economic contribution to the Southern region, covering Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire, over the past financial year (July 1, 2017, to June 31, 2018).

Included within the company’s socio-economic footprint are key figures relating to the firm’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment. The figures revealed the housebuilder:

Supported more than 1,400 jobs directly and through its contractors and suppliers.

Supported 250 subcontractor companies and 400 supplier companies.

Ninety per cent of components used in the construction process were manufactured in the UK.

Planted or retained 2,200 trees or shrubs on its developments.

Hired 14 graduates, apprentices and trainees on various employment programmes.

David Wilson Homes Southern’s managing director Paul Crispin said: “As a five-star housebuilder, we are very aware of the vital role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes.

“This can be through anything, including job creation, strengthening surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the local environment.

“We are very proud to be a major force in the growth and prosperity of the region and look forward to continuing our work in 2019.”

The report on David Wilson Homes’ Socio-Economic Footprint in 2018 was carried out by planning consultant Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners (NLP).