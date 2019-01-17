Happy new year on commercial property front

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continuing busy time in certain sectors of the market at the start of the new year.

Quintons’ new instructions for the start of 2019 include:

Warehouse/light industrial premises in Hungerford which totals 5,140 sq ft. The space includes offices and mezzanine storage, eaves height of 5.6m rising clear and parking and loading to the front.

Workshop and yard space at Bashfords Yard, Bone Lane, Newbury. The workshop totals 1,622 sq ft and includes two access doors. The yard totals 0.22 acres with a small building. The space can be split. Rents start from £5,000 per annum.

Offices at 2 Station Yard, Hungerford. The offices total 2,500 sq ft and include 12 parking spaces.

Light industrial space at Unit 23 Turnpike Industrial Estate, Newbury. The space totals 2,109 sq ft. The unit is available £15,850 per annum.

48 High Street, Hungerford. The space is available as a whole or in two parts. The space can be used as retail or office both including sales/work space, kitchen and WC. Each space also has a parking space – two in total.

One/two light industrial units in Membury. The property as a whole totals 5,777 sq ft and is available from 2,777 sq ft upwards. The property includes offices, eaves of 5.5m rising clear, parking and yard to the rear.

10a Bath Road, Thatcham, on a freehold and lease basis. The property, formerly occupied by American Golf is available to use as retail, trade counter, car wash, workshop or car sales. The space totals 3,508 sq ft.

Offices at Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury. There is a choice of three units available from 2,300 sq ft. The largest is 4,705 sq ft. The offices are available to rent from £10 per sq ft. Eight parking spaces are included with each space.

Trade counter/retail space/vets at Greenham Road, Newbury. The space totals 3,742 sq ft, which is available as a whole or in two parts. The space includes large display windows and 10 parking spaces. The property is opposite Burger King, Halfords and Staples.

Investment in High Street, Hungerford. The property is let at £17,000 per annum and is available to purchase with a guide price of £200,000. There is also a second floor flat, currently rented that can also be purchased – £300,000 for both.

For full details look at www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.