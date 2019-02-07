Gardner Leader growth

Law firm Gardner Leader, based in Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead, has kicked off 2019 with a major recruitment drive as it welcomes four new joiners, including award-winning solicitor and senior associate Michael Axe.

Mr Axe, who was previously awarded Professional Negligence Lawyer of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards, has built a reputation over 15 years for resolving complex commercial disputes.

He specialises in professional negligence and disputes in tax, franchising, intellectual property, commercial agency and brand protection.

He will join Gardner Leader’s 24 strong dispute resolution team along with solicitor Laura Buchanan and paralegal Laila Khazendar.

Lucy Butcher also returns to the inheritance protection team as senior associate.

Managing director Derek Rodgers said: “Gardner Leader has seen substantial growth year-on-year, with turnover and staff numbers almost doubling in the last five years.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve appointed an extra 22 people to sustain this growth, bringing our staff total to 137.

“We have an incredible team at Gardner Leader, with everyone passionate about what they do and striving for excellence every day, which was recognised last year when we received awards for Best in Business and Customer Service at the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

“Michael, Lucy, Laura and Laila are great additions to the team, with their positive and persistent approach to work and their years of experience in their specialist areas of law. We’re delighted to have them on board during this exciting time.”