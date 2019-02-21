New instructions for new era

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continuing busy time in certain sectors of the market despite the

uncertain new era ahead.

Quintons new instructions include the following:

A warehouse with office and secure yard to let in Membury, near Hungerford. The property totals 12,240 sq ft and includes roller shutter, three-phase power, racking (if required) and eaves height of 5.6 m rising clear.

The former Sasso restaurant at 10-12 George Street, Kingsclere, for sale. The property totals 3,687 sq ft over ground and first floors. The space includes fully-fitted kitchen and can be used as a restaurant/bar with letting rooms above, retail or conversion to residential accommodation.

Quintons is instructed to market open-plan town centre offices at 40 Northbrook Street. The space includes useable ground floor reception with seating, open-plan offices, lift and easy access to the towns banking and retail facilities.

Quintons is instructed to market to let a warehouse/ light industrial premises in Beedon with offices, which totals 1,530 sq ft.

The space includes loading door, parking and mezzanine storage.

Quintons is instructed to market offices at Cygnet House, Northcroft Lane, Newbury. The space totals 746 sq ft of open-plan space with director’s office, kitchen and store. The space is cabled and includes three parking spaces.

Quintons is instructed to market 5 West Mills, Newbury. The space is laid out in two suites available as a whole or separately.

The space ranges from 840 sq ft to 1,882 sq ft and includes parking. Further amenities include gas central heating, air

cooling to parts and data cabling.

Quintons is instructed to market 1 The Pentangle, Park Street, Newbury, for sale. The space totals 3,416 sq ft and is available as an office or as a conversion to residential, the property already having planning for conversion to six two-bedroomed apartments. The property has parking and occupies a town centre location.

For full details or further information on any of Quintons commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.