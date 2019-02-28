Accountancy firm’s partners visit India

JAMES Cowper Kreston managing partner Robert Holland, alongside partners Alex Peal and Meera Rajah (pictured above), have returned from an excursion to meet new and current clients in India.

The firm, with offices in Overbridge Square, Hambridge Lane, Newbury, has a strong pipeline in South East Asia, which involves many sectors of the firm.

This particular trip involved visiting the sets of several upcoming full-length feature films where the team were able to witness first-hand the work that goes into each project.

The media team at James Cowper Kreston works closely with film producers to ensure all international tax liabilities are managed effectively and assists production teams to claim available film tax reliefs in the UK.

The team also provides support in many other financial areas.

Meera Rajah heads up James Cowper Kreston’s VAT services and leads its services into South East Asia.

She said: “We secured eight new projects during this visit.

“And were fortunate enough to visit the sets of a few of the projects we are currently working on.

“Alex and I were given the opportunity to meet Salman Khan, who is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today, along with his co-stars.

“Being on set allows us to gain a first-hand look at the films on which we are working and means we can speak to our clients face to face, allowing for better communication.”

Mr Peal said: “It’s always fascinating to visit the set of projects.

“The amount of work that goes into making a production of this magnitude is astonishing and we are very proud to be a part of it.

“Working with international clients allows us to gain a better understanding of the country’s tax and VAT legislation which in turn helps us to provide a better service in the long run.”

James Cowper Kreston also has offices in Oxford, Reading, Southampton, Henley and London and a client base of more than 3,000 businesses and private individuals.