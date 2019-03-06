Oil-Plus wins contracts worth more than £3m

Specialist oil and gas consultancy Oil Plus has secured contracts worth more than £3.14m in the last three months.

In the last quarter of 2018, the firm, based in Kennet Side, Newbury, signed agreements in the UK, Middle East, and Alaska with companies including the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, Al-Julaiah Group, Kuwait Oil Company and Dodsal.

The contract wins will see Oil Plus deliver a range of services, including water treatment performance improvement studies and two chemical enhanced oil recovery projects involving alkali, surfactant and polymer, which will be delivered from its UK headquarters and its facilities in Kuwait.

In direct response to continued business growth, the company, which currently employs 35 people, has ambiplans to increase its workforce over the next 12 months.

Since 1978, Oil Plus has worked with more than 270 upstream oil and gas companies in key disciplines of production chemistry, microbiology, specialised reservoir souring and process engineering.

Since being acquired by Mark Cavanagh in 2017, Oil Plus has achieved significant growth, expanding its range of engineering services and boosting its presence in the Middle East, India, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Global business development director Clarke Shepherd said: “The last year saw us increase our sales by 587% compared to the same period in 2017.

“This exceptional growth is testament to the skills and capabilities which exist within the business.

“As well as building on existing relationships, our most recent contract wins will see us working with a range of organisations across new regions.

“We have entered 2019 with a strong pipeline of activity and we have plans in place to further expand our services especially in engineering and asset and integrity management.”