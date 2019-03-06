Jeff promoted in service delivery role at Lifecycle

NEWBURY-based Lifecycle Software has promoted Jeff Power from service delivery manager to head of service delivery.

He has been with the company for almost five years, and previously managed the firm’s relationships with new clients, as well as handling several major accounts.

In his new role, Mr Power will be managing a team of service delivery managers and administrators to support Lifecycle clients, ensuring the level of service meets and, where possible, exceeds expectations.

He will also work closely with the projects team and the operations director to add value to the customer experience and drive improvements.

He said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead this highly-skilled, customer-focused team.

“I aim to continue to build on delivering customer excellence by keeping the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Operations director Sally Ainsley said: “I would like to congratulate Jeff on his new position and look forward to working with him on the strategic goals for the service delivery team in 2019.”

The technology specialist company, based in Kings Court, has started 2019 with seven new appointments across the business.

Lifecycle continues to build on the growth and success of 2018, through a wide range of initiatives, including providing software solutions to new and established mobile phone operators and its real-time online charging system which provides billing for pre-pay (PAYG) mobiles.

Lifecycle Software has more than 20 years experience in delivering industry-leading subscriber billing, provisioning and customer relationship mManagement solutions and reporting tools to mobile telecommunications providers, fixed-line providers, High Street retailers and utility companies.