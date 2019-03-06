Newbury firm wins contract to manage solar panels in Oman

Newbury-based PassivSystems has won a competitive tender to provide its PassivPro platform to the Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER) in Oman.

AER will use the platform to manage 250,000 residential solar PV assets, from pre-installation through commissioning, operation, remote monitoring and maintenance.

AER executive director Qais Saud Al Zakwani said: “PassivSystems technology demonstrates clear benefits against its competitors by providing a platform that manages the full lifecycle of the solar PV assets.

“Its system collects daily generation data to help ensure we optimise yield and also allows us to track and manage workflows, including approvals, asset serial numbers and documentation – essential information that we need to track in order to efficiently manage a programme of this size and scale.”

The contract will see PassivSystems – which is based in Benyon House, Newbury Business Park – localise its platform to suit typical environmental operating conditions found in Oman.

This will include providing support for the use of extra sensors to analyse the impact of extreme heat on output.

Sensors will also be installed to detect build-up of debris on the panels as combinations of sand, high winds and early morning moisture can quickly lead to encrusted deposits.

If left uncleaned, these deposits will severely degrade performance.

By integrating data from a network of physical sensors into the platform, PassivSystems will accurately forecast how yield changes with temperature and alert maintenance teams to carry out targeted cleaning of panels as and when required.

The Sahim initiative – which means ‘contribute’ in Arabic – will provide a sustainable and affordable source of low-carbon energy.

The solar power will reduce consumers’ bills, ease Oman’s reliance on natural gas and enable the Sultanate to defer investment in new grid infrastructure by using solar to contribute to the peak demands caused by the widespread use of air conditioning.

PassivSystems chief executive Colin Calder said: “We’re delighted that AER has chosen our PassivPro platform to enable the Sahim initiative.

“We have collected over a terabyte of data from tens of thousands of rooftops in the UK and proven the scalability of our platform beyond doubt.

“Localising the platform to maximise yield, streamline support and reduce operational costs for the specific environmental conditions in Oman demonstrates the versatility of our technology.

“We help get the best out of the PV assets throughout their complete lifecycle, wherever in the world they are located.”