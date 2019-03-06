Roc Technologies appoints new FD

ROC Technologies has appointed Newbury-based Paul Hart as chief finance officer.

Mr Hart brings more than 20 years experience in the technology and professional services industry, having previously held positions as the UK finance director and European chief financial officer for Microsoft and the European finance director for ManpowerGroup.

Roc Technologies chief executive Matt Franklin said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Roc Technologies team.

“Paul’s industry knowledge and experience in organisations with strong cloud and annuity business models will strengthen the organisation’s senior executive team.

“After an exciting year and with the recent acquisition of Esteem Systems, Paul will play a significant role in helping us develop and deliver on our future growth plans.”

Mr Hart said: “I’m thoroughly looking forward to becoming part of the Roc Technologies leadership team.

“There has never been a better time to be in the technology services sector, so joining an award-winning and fast-growing business during an accelerated growth phase will be an immensely exciting time for myself and my new Roc colleagues.”

Roc Technologies is one of the fastest growing UK-based transformation services providers.

It was named in the Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 league table, which ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing profits over three years and was named an FT Future 100 UK Company for 2018/19.

In the last two years Roc Technologies has acquired project management service provider City Change Management and, most recently, data centre, cloud and managed service specialist Esteem Systems.