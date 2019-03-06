Irwin Mitchell helping homeless

A Newbury drop-in centre which serves food to homeless and vulnerable people is set for a fundraising boost after colleagues at the London Road office of Irwin Mitchell nominated the organisation to be their Charity of the Year for 2019.

The national law firm’s annual charity initiative sees staff across each of its 13 offices take part in a vote to select a good cause which they can support through both voluntary work and fundraising events.

It is part of work undertaken by the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation (IMCF), an independent charity founded in 1997 which has raised more than £1.8m for charities in the UK and abroad.

This year, the Newbury office of Irwin Mitchell has voted to support the Loose Ends drop-in centre.

Run by more than 80 volunteers, the charity serves on average 140 meals a week to vulnerable people and also offers groceries, clothes, sleeping bags, tents and toiletries to those in need.

Sarah Phillips, the regional managing partner at Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office, said: “As a firm we have always been passionate about doing what we can to support important causes and organisations through the IMCF and the Charity of the Year initiative.

“Loose Ends undertakes incredibly important work in the local area and we are already planning a range of activities across the year which will ensure that vital funds are raised to support the services that it provides to so many vulnerable people in Newbury.

“Helping good causes is a core part of life here at Irwin Mitchell and we are excited about seeing just how much we can do for Loose Ends and our other chosen charities across the coming months.”

As well as providing healthy hot meals and offering items to those in need, Loose Ends, which was established 28 years ago, strives to offer a friendly atmosphere where people can socialise regardless of the issues they have faced in their lives.

The funds raised by Irwin Mitchell will go towards supporting all aspects of the centre’s work.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Loose Ends provides a drop-in centre feeding the homeless and vulnerable in Newbury.

“The charity is run and staffed by volunteers and relies on the generosity of local individuals and organisations for its funding.

“We are delighted to be chosen as charity of the year by Irwin Mitchell.”