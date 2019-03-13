Robby Jenks set to leave The Vineyard

The executive chef of The Vineyard in Stcokcross will leave in late April to take up a new challenge in the Lake District.

Robby Jenks has been in the position for more than three years.

His partner, restaurant manager Rebecca Galland who has been at the Vineyard since 2012, will join him in his new venture.

The Vineyard Group managing director Andrew McKenzie said: “Robby has done a fantastic job at The Vineyard during the time he has been with us.

“He has cooked delicious food and has been a joy to work with.

“Likewise, in her seven years here, I have seen Rebecca develop into a true industry professional who would grace any restaurant in the country.

“Whilst we are sad to see them go, a smaller venue will help them hone their individual skills.

“Disappointment aside, it’s one of the great pleasures of our industry to see young people develop and grow. We wish them every success.

“Meanwhile, the search is on to find some culinary stars to fill their shoes.”