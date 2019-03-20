Firstxtra boost for air ambulance

Newbury mortgage specialist Firstxtra Financial Services presented a cheque for £3,720 to Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Firstxtra donates £5 to the charity for every new mortgage it arranges and in the last year it was approximately 744 new mortgage clients.

Firstxtra managing director Chris Hall said: “We have chosen to continue to support this charity as they solely rely on the generosity of the communities that they serve and have no Government or National Lottery funding.

“Unlike the average land ambulance, the helicopter and emergency response vehicles are manned by a paramedic and doctor team.

“With a doctor onboard, they can bring the skills and expertise of a hospital to the scene of an incident.”

Since the Newbury Business Park-based financial services company started supporting Thames Valley Air Ambulance in 2012, it has donated more than £20,000 to it.