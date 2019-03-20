Housebuilder helps office manager hit the right note

A sales office manager at David Wilson Homes Southern is raising money for two charities, after the Hungerford-based developer sponsored the mass production of her latest CD.

Danica Trim, a keen poet and singer, has been working for David Wilson Homes for 20 years and has now released a folk-pop album entitled Belongings, for which she is donating a percentage of the proceeds to charity.

The homebuilder, based in Tealgate, offered to support the production costs of the CD, which features Ms Trim’s own vocals and song-writing.

For each sale of her album towards the end of last year, Ms Trim donated £2.50 to Prospect Hospice, which was David Wilson Homes’ Charity of the Year.

The money raised in 2019 will be contributed to Thames Valley Air Ambulance, following a vote by the homebuilder’s employees to decide the Charity of the Year.

Ms Trim said: “I’m really pleased to be able to help out a good cause through my music and it’s great to be able to do this in conjunction with David Wilson Homes.

“It’s fantastic to have the physical product available now, complete with artwork and lyrics and I’d like to thank David Wilson Homes for their very generous sponsorship.”

David Wilson Homes Southern sales director Rob Allen said: “We’re big fans of Danica’s work and it was a wonderful gesture that she is donating a portion of the proceeds to two charities.

“These are both charities which we’ve all worked very hard to support and we wanted to do all we could to help Danica generate additional funds for such worthwhile causes.”

Prospect Hospice provides important end-of-life care services for a community of more than 300,000 people in Swindon, Marlborough and north east Wiltshire.

Bringing the best care for patients, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance is staffed by a paramedic and doctor team.

With a doctor onboard, they can bring the skills and expertise of a hospital to the scene of an incident.