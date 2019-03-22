A busy time in certain sectors despite the dreaded B-word

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continuing busy time in certain sectors of the market despite hearing the dreaded B-word constantly.

Quintons new instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to sell land in Burghclere with planning consent for three houses. The site totals 0.49 acres with consent for houses totalling 5,581 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to sell the former Sasso restaurant at 10-12 George Street, Kingsclere. The property totals 3,687 sq ft over ground and first floors. The space includes a fully-fitted kitchen and can be used as a restaurant/bar with letting rooms above, retail or conversion to residential accommodation.

Quintons is instructed to sell Saddlers Court, The Broadway, Newbury, which currently comprises three retail units, but could be used for other uses subject to planning. The property currently produces an income of £14,500 per annum but has a vacant space. Quintons understands the property could be converted to residential or other uses subject to planning.

Quintons is instructed to let offices at The Votec Centre, Hambridge Lane, Newbury. Space from 1,280 sq ft is available up to 3,500 sq ft. The property is well fitted with air cooling and both units have ample parking.

Quintons is instructed to sell a light industrial unit at Express Way, Newbury. The building totals 3,300 sq ft and include

workshop and office accommodation.

Quintons is instructed to market 5 West Mills, Newbury. The space is laid out in two suites available as a whole or separately.

The space ranges from 840 sq ft to 1,882 sq ft and includes parking. Further amenities include gas central heating, air

cooling to parts and data cabling.

Quintons is instructed to Sell or Let 10A Bath Road, Thatcham, which was previously home to American Golf. The space totals 3,508 sq ft and is available as a retail space or subject to planning for other uses or conversion.

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.