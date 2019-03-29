Breakfast launch for Best in Business

This year’s NWN Best is Business Awards enjoyed its official launch today (Friday).

Business leaders from across the district gathered at the newly opened Cobbs at Englefield this morning for the breakfast launch of the 2019 awards, which recognises commercial excellence throughout West Berkshire.

The awards, now in its third year under the guidance of the Newbury Weekly News, welcomes entrants from a variety of sectors and business sizes, with the winners announced at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse in November.

Sir John Madejski, who was one of a number of speakers at the launch, said: “Now in its third year it goes from strength to strength. I love these events because it is a win/win situation for everyone. Businesses are the life blood of the country and West Berkshire is such a vibrant place.”

He paid tribute to the work done by the Newbury Weekly News in organising such a good event every year.

“God bless the Newbury Weekly News,” he added. “It is one of the only independent newspapers in the country, established in 1867 and still going strong today.

“Last year the awards was a sell out and I am sure this year will be even better.”

Representatives from this year’s category sponsors – Jones Robinson, The HR Dept, PBA, Parkway Shopping, Greenham Common Trust, HSBC UK, Generate UK, Tiger’s Day Nursery, Cobbs Farm and Newbury Racecourse – were also at the launch event.

There will be eight categories for businesses to enter, including Independent Retailer, Best Employer, Small Business, Regional Event, Charity/Community, Innovation, Best use of Marketing Technology, Training and Support and Customer Service.

The headline sponsor, Cobbs Farm, will then award the overall Best in Business 2019 prize.

David Bruce, chairman of last year’s headline sponsors West Berkshire Brewery and of this year’s new sponsors, Cobbs Farm, welcomed everyone to the newly renovated Cobbs at Englefield, which opened just four weeks ago after a six year battle with pregnant bats and planning applications.

He joked that the only way to stop his enterprises winning the awards was to get them to sponsor the ceremony instead, before thanking event organiser John Hampson for all his hard work.

“Now, John will be waving his magic wand throughout the year until we all meet again at the awards ceremony,” he added.

Concluding the speeches, NWN editor, Andy Murrill, assured everyone: “We like to have fun, so it’s just a great night out.”

Keep an eye on Newburytoday and the Newbury Weekly News over the coming weeks for more details on the awards or visit www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk