Law firm hailed for social responsibility

Gardner Leader has become the first law firm in Newbury, and just one of a few businesses in Berkshire, to be awarded national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Accreditation – a testimonial of excellence in establishing a sustainable and ethical business.

Awarded silver by the nationwide scheme, the company was judged on four ‘pillars’ across its operations – environment, community, workplace and philanthropy – with evidence reviewed and assessed by an independent panel of experts.

Gardner Leader has raised more than £21,500 for local charities in the last five years.

Each year the firm chooses a charity and this year it’s Thatcham-based Swings and Smiles, which supports children with disabilities.

The team has donated toys, volunteered time and organised fundraising events and quizzes.

Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers said, “We’re really pleased to become one of only a few businesses in Berkshire to receive this independently-awarded CSR Accreditation.

“We take our responsibility to the environment and supporting the local community very seriously and we’re constantly looking at areas for improvement.

“For example, five of our partners are trustees for charities at local and national level.

“This award officially recognises our work and commitment over the years to these key CSR areas, including philanthropy and community activities.

“Social, environmental, ethical, human rights and consumer concerns are important to us, just as they are to many of our valued clients.”