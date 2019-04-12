Anthony Bravo to give Arlington address

WEST Berkshire Training Consortium (WBTC) will host its fifth annual Apprentice Graduation ceremony at Arlington Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 15.

This year the charity is delighted to reveal that its guest of honour and giving the graduate address is the principal of Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT), Anthony Bravo.

WBTC managing director Matt Garvey said: “We want our graduating apprentices to feel excited not just for what they have achieved, but for their career journey ahead.

“So each year we carefully select our guest of honour to ensure that they have either a history of service to the local area and/or a commitment to young people and learning.

“Anthony Bravo has dedicated his professional life to post-16 education and apprenticeships.

“As well as being principal at BCoT he is also chair of the WBTC board of trustees and so we’re delighted that he will be our guest of honour this year.”

Mr Bravo is the chief executive of the BCoT Group, which has a presence across the Thames Valley and Hampshire.

He initially qualified as a teacher at Newcastle University, after gaining a degree in agriculture and environmental science.

While education has always been his passion, he also loved working in the private sector and became the first graduate management trainee at Marks & Spencer’s flagship Marble Arch store.

Since re-entering the education sector 20 years ago, Mr Bravo has served as vice principal at City and Islington College and was appointed to set up Crossways Academy in Lewisham – which became a CISCO world reference site for use of ICT in education.

In 2009, he was named principal of BCoT.

Mr Bravo is also a governor for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, representing North Hampshire and West Berkshire.

He was also national kickboxing champion six times.

Mr Garvey said: “I know how much our annual graduation means to our apprentices, their employers and families.

“The graduation will be followed by the Rising Stars Awards 2019, where the outstanding companies, mentors and learners have their chance to shine.

“I look forward to welcoming our guests to a joyful occasion where we can celebrate the achievements of employers and apprentices in West Berkshire and beyond.”