The Media Marketing Company celebrates 10th birthday

A NEWBURY-based digital marketing and social media company will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party next week.

Formed in 2009, The Media Marketing Company was one of the first agencies of its kind in the UK.

Back in 2009, social media was still in its infancy and the iPhone was less than two years old, but Newbury resident Claire Burdett, an experienced traditional marketing expert, saw the potential of the new platforms like Facebook and Twitter that were appearing.

She said: “I had always been an early adopter of tech and I loved all the new social media channels that started popping up on the internet – I was one of the first 50 users of Twitter in the UK.

"I soon realised the huge potential of social media to be leveraged by small companies and big brands alike, to amplify their marketing messages.

"I teamed up with Helen Moore, a PR and media expert, and also a website expert, and The Media Marketing Co was born.”

She continued: “At first, a lot of companies, especially those selling business-to-business, were very resistant to it and thought it was only for consumer brands – even when case-studies starting appearing of how huge blue chip B2B companies like IBM were using it with stunning effect.

"Of course, these days, companies are only too aware of the power of social, and most of our clients these days are looking to make their campaigns more effective and sophisticated rather than starting them from scratch – although there are a surprising number of companies with completely dormant social accounts.

"Over the years, we have had a fabulous local client base including Vodafone and Dreweatts as well as national and international accounts too.”

The party to celebrate the The Media Marketing Company's 10th anniversary will be held on Thursday, April 25, at Mrs B’s Kitchen Cafe in Faraday Road, Newbury.

It starts at 12.15pm and will run through until 3pm. Clients old and new are welcome – go to httpwww.themediamarketingco.com/welcome-to-the-party/

On arrival there will be a chance to network and chat, as well as to get to meet the team over complimentary mocktails.

There will then be a welcome from co-founders Claire Burdett and Helen Moore.

They will take a brief trip down memory lane, looking back at how they decided to launch a social media marketing agency in 2009 and the challenges they have faced over the decade.

Also, as part of the celebrations, The Media Marketing Company is giving away a free social media audit – just say why you think your company needs one of its audits, and which social media platform you’d like help with, and it will be in touch with the lucky winner. Go to https://www.themediamarketingco.com/social-media-audits/

10 things that have changed in social media in 10 years

1. In 2009, 0.9 million people were using social media (a huge increase on the year before). Now it is 3.3 billion, which is almost half the world’s population.

2. Back then, people spent on average, one hour a week on social which was a big increase on the year before. That has now skyrocketed to two hours and 22 minutes per day.

3. There are a lot more networks with different ones aiming at different demographics and interests.

4. Businesses do business on social – a lot of people if they have a question or a problem, turn to Facebook or Twitter for an answer before picking up the phone.

5. With the introduction of 3G, 4G and now 5G, as well as readily available wifi, we can engage with social, including those all important images and videos, anytime, anywhere.

6. And with better connections, came better quality which has contributed to the increase in engagement.

7. A staggering 97 per cent of all purchases start with an online search, probably on Google. Back in 2009 we were still Asking Jeeves! But with links to successful social media posts forming a dominant part of top Google listings, social media optimisation is becoming more important than ever.

8. The Rise of AI – bots and automation weren’t around back in the day and this is one of the areas of social media which is still growing and changing at a rapid pace – watch this space!

9. Whether you’re a president or a pop star or a politician, the chances are you might announce something on Twitter first – hard to imagine that in 2009.

10. Influencers – the big influencers pre-2009 were the traditional ones – journalists, analysts and politicians among others. Social has given rise to the ‘Social Influencers’ who can gain millions of followers (and bank accounts to match).