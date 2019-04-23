Shipla joins the Gardner Leader team

Law firm Gardner Leader has marked the start of spring with the additional appointment of Shipla Khanum to its growing corporate and commercial team.

Recruited to provide extra skills and resources as the team continues to expand, she will provide clients with advice across a full range of corporate and commercial work including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contract drafting and company law.

Prior to joining Gardner Leader, she qualified as a solicitor in 2016 at a specialist commercial law firm in Bristol, where she trained and worked as part of a corporate commercial department with a range of companies across various sectors. Her experience also includes work as a specialist corporate healthcare paralegal in the dental sector.

Three further new recruits will be joining her at Gardner Leader – office manager Hattie Price, chartered legal executive Judith Lewi in the inheritance protection team, and support assistant Julie Goodwin, in the commercial team. Trainee Amy Wilson Weymouth has also fully qualified as a solicitor in the family team after completing her training with the firm, which has offices in Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead.



Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers said: “We welcome Shipla to provide additional expertise to our thriving corporate and commercial team, where she will strive to develop a strong understanding of her clients’ businesses to deliver clear pragmatic advice.

“I’m also delighted to congratulate Amy Wilson Weymouth on qualifying as a solicitor and to welcome new members to our most valued support team. It’s always rewarding to follow the progress of our trainees and to see their hard work rewarded in qualification. We wish all our new joiners every success in their new roles with the firm.”