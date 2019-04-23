Record promotions at Fisher German

A property agency has made three promotions at its Hungerford office.

Fisher German has promoted Matthew Beal from associate to senior associate, Peter Claxton from assistant land agent to pipeline agent and Susan Clark from administrator to senior administrator.

Mr Beal and Mr Claxton both joined the firm in 2014 and work for client Esso Petroleum Company Ltd.

Mr Beal is involved in the day-to-day contract management and works within a team to promote safety and awareness of the company’s pipelines, together with the provision of any necessary advice, guidance and supervision to those who may be planning nearby works.

Mr Claxton is responsible for coordinating the inspection and maintenance programme which is essential for the continued safe operation of the pipelines.

Mrs Clark joined Fisher German in 2013 and also works on the Esso contract, assisting land agents with the administration of the inspection and maintenance programme.

The career progressions mark a record for the firm, which has 15 offices across the UK and has made a total of 30 promotions at the same time across all areas of the business.

Senior partner Charles Meynell said: “We are very proud to announce a record 30 promotions across Fisher German and I would like to congratulate all of those who have progressed within the business.

“Last April we implemented a new career progression framework for everyone across the firm.

“This inclusive approach means that colleagues at every level have a clear pathway to develop and progress should they wish to – something which is very important to Fisher German and has been well-received by staff.

“We have seen continued growth across the firm and this is testament to the high-quality professional service that we provide to our clients.

“We will continue to support staff development and drive the business forward in the future.”