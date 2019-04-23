Finalists named for Rising Stars 2019

West Berkshire Training Consortium will host its fifth annual Rising Stars Awards at Arlington Arts on Wednesday, May 15.

Nominations for eight categories were opened to celebrate the very best in local employers, learners, mentors and apprentices.

Now that the judging panel has completed its deliberations the Newbury Weekly News can reveal that the finalists are:



Employer Categories

Large Employer of the Year (250+ employees): Sponsor Newbury Weekly News

Kennet School

Morgan Sindall Investments

Newbury Building Society

Medium Employer of the Year (50-249 employees): Sponsor EJBC Chartered Accountants

James Cowper Kreston

Priors Court School

SPX Flow

Small Employer of the Year (10-49 employers): Sponsor Boomerang Creative

EJBC Chartered Accountants

Royale Refrigeration

V ectorworks

Micro Employer of the Year (9 or fewer employees): Sponsor Vectorworks

Nustream Media

RSK Heating & Plumbing

Sutherland Health

Individual Categories

Workplace Mentor of the Year: Sponsor Benchmark Furniture

Mel Hind – Sovereign

Ian Patterson – Sovereign

Melissa Strong – Bayer Plc

Great Start Learner of the Year: Sponsor James Cowper Kreston

Ella Cox

Thomas Ventham

Leo Williams

Apprentice of the Year (19+): Sponsor SPX Flow

Rushton Games – ATB Accounting

Danielle Harris – Sovereign

Alex Teixeira – West Berkshire Council

Apprentice of the Year (16-18): Sponsor Sovereign

Charlie Bint – SPX Flow

Josh Langford – Berkshire Labels

Alex Painter – Intelligent Retail

WBTC managing director Matt Garvey said: “I would first like to thank our judging panel for their exhaustive and careful work in scoring the anonymised nominations.

“I’d next like to congratulate all of our finalists for being such outstanding role models.

“This is our fifth celebration event and it’s been interesting to see some of last year’s finalists appearing once again in their category, demonstrating consistent levels of excellence.”

All finalists are invited to the Rising Stars Awards where they will receive a finalist medal. The winners in each category will be revealed during the ceremony and they will be presented with their trophies by the sponsors of the event.

“The Rising Stars Awards highlight the awesome work being done by local businesses and apprentices,” added Mr Garvey. “This year’s finalists follow in the footsteps of some notable winners in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“This year’s winners are a closely-guarded secret and even I don’t know who they are. This makes it a great surprise for all involved.

“I’d like to wish all finalists the best of luck and I look forward to seeing them on the day.”

WBTC has been providing apprenticeships since 1983 and is a charity. For more information visit www.wbtc-uk.com

For free advice about offering apprenticeships email matt@wbtc-uk.com or call 01635 35975.