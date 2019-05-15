Best in Business – the low-down on the awards

Still wondering which category to enter in this year’s NWN Best in Business Awards? Well wonder no more. Here, we give you the low-down on what the judges will be looking for in each category, to make it easier for you to make that all important decision.

Don’t worry too much though, because you can always enter every category if you want to.

There are nine categories up for grabs, as well as the coveted overall Best in Business Award 2019.

The winner of the awards, which recognise commercial excellence throughout West Berkshire, will be announced at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on November 1, 2019.

Applications must be returned by June 28, 2019 and you can download an entry form here.

To make it easier for you to decide, over the coming days we will be giving you a summary of what the judges will be looking for in each category.

So, grab a coffee, sit back and have a read through our guide to the awards categories.

Independent Retailer Award - sponsored by Jones Robinson

What the judges want to see

The judges of this award will be looking for the entrepreneurial retailer who has a viable, well thought out retail proposition. It should provide not only an attractive product but also a high degree of customer service and long term profitability.

As an independent retailer, the winning business will not be part of a chain or national brand.

In addition judges will consider how this business is contributing to the overall success of retailing in the area.

Previous winners have included Inn at Home and the Hare and Hounds at Speen.

The sponsor

Jones Robinson is a Newbury-based estate agent that has helped thousands of people move home since it began more than two decades ago.

With more than 60 members of staff, working across five locations, it offers buying, selling, letting and property management services to customers in Berkshire, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Oxfordshire.

It is associated with the Association of Residential Letting Agents, the Tenancy Deposit Scheme, and the Deposit Protection Scheme. It is also members of the Property Ombudsman.

For more details visit www.jonesrobinson.co.uk

Small Business Award – sponsored by PBA Accountants

What the judges want to see

In assessing this category, judges will be looking at the breadth of accomplishments and strategies that make the enterprise a success in terms of its profitability and its profile within the county and its marketplace.

The category is open to those with a turnover under £1million and therefore, judges will be keen to investigate the scope of the business’s achievements since its launch, its progress and its planning for the future.

Aspects that will be scrutinised include staff development, products and services and their continual review, profitability, environmental undertakings, community awareness and use of marketing.

Previous winners have included The Sushi Maki and Pixelnebula.

The sponsor

PBA are accountants, but in their own words ‘don’t be put off by this’.

They offer all the things you would expect accountants to offer, such as tax, accounts and audits. But they also like to offer that little bit more.

They pride themselves on becoming your business partners. They’re straight talking and have years of experience in their team.

You can find all of that out for yourselves by giving them a call or visiting www.pbaaccountants.co.uk