Busy despite the Easter holidays

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month despite the Easter holidays. Quintons’ new instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to market to let 40 Greenham Road, Newbury, as storage space within class B8. The property totals 3,742 sq ft and is available as a whole or in two parts. The quoting rent is from £15,000 per annum.

Quintons is instructed to market to let 5,065 sq ft of workshop with offices set within Green Lane Industrial Estate, Thatcham. The space is fitted as an MOT centre or can be used for a range of other uses.

Quintons is instructed to offer to let a restaurant/ retail space set within the Market Place. The property, formerly occupied by Strada, is fitted as a restaurant with kitchen etc, but could also be used as a pure retail space.

Quintons is marketing to let modern offices set within the Oxford Square development in Newbury town centre. The space totals 2,245 sq ft and includes ample parking.

Quintons is marketing 930 sq ft of workshop/showroom space in Beedon, just north of Newbury. The property is available on a new lease and includes parking, kitchen, WC and shop front.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale a ground floor retail unit, which is let for 15 years at £16,000 per annum together with a two-bedroom apartment above (currently vacant).

Quintons is offering to let a workshop and yard in Burghclere. The workshop totals 647 sq ft and the yard is large enough for storage or parking of vans. The property does not attract business rates for small business users.

Quintons is instructed to offer to let first floor offices/ retail space within Northbrook Street. The space totals 2,000 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to offer retail space for sale or to let in Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The space totals 450 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to sell the former Sasso restaurant at 10-12 George Street, Kingsclere. The property totals 3,687 sq ft over ground and first floors. The space includes fully-fitted kitchen and can be used as a restaurant/bar with letting rooms above, retail or conversion to residential accommodation.

Quintons is instructed to sell Saddlers Court, The Broadway, Newbury, which currently comprises three retail units, but could be used for other uses subject to planning. The property currently produces an income of £14,500 per annum but has a vacant space. Quintons understands the property could be converted to residential or other uses, subject to planning.

For further information on any of the commercial properties available, look at the website

www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.