Still time to enter this year's NWN Best in Business Awards

As summer appears to have ended before it began, we’re sure you are looking for something to do indoors this weekend. Well, look no further – it’s time to enter the NWN Best in Business Awards.

Continuing our series, today we look at a few more of the categories in detail and give you the low-down on what the judges will be looking for in each category. If you missed details on the other categories click on the links at the bottom of the page.

Don’t worry too much though, because you can always enter every category if you want to.

There are nine categories up for grabs, as well as the coveted overall Best in Business Award 2019.

The winner of the awards, which recognise commercial excellence throughout West Berkshire, will be announced at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on November 1, 2019.

Applications must be returned by June 28, 2019 and you can download an entry form here.

But for now, grab a coffee, sit back and have a read through our guide to the awards categories. It doesn’t matter that the sun isn’t shining anymore now, does it?

Customer Service Award – sponsored by Newbury Racecourse

What the judges want to see

In this category the judges will be looking for a strong customer service culture that is integral to all aspects of the business operations.

Entries should show evidence of this by providing customer feedback and research into customer loyalty.

Judges will also want to see how this has a positive impact on the sales and profit of the business.

Previous winners include Bluebird Café.

The sponsor

The first recorded racing at Newbury took place in 1805, with Newbury Races – an annual two day meeting at Enborne Heath. But Newbury Racecourse itself come into existence 100 years later when Kingsclere trainer, John Porter, proposed a new course at Newbury. The application was finally approved by The Jockey Club when it received the support of King Edward VII.

In April 1904 construction began and on September 26th the following year, the first ever races took place.

Since then Newbury has played host to a number of legendary winners and now combines heritage with everything a modern sporting and events venue can offer.

For more details of upcoming events and race-days click here.

Training and Support Award – sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries

What the judges want to see

This award is given for employers who offer the best training and support for all staff.

Judges will want to see evidence of how the training is offered and implemented across the business.

The sponsor

Tigers Day Nurseries provide high-quality childcare delivered by dedicated teams of professionals for children from three months to five years.

It has nurseries in Thatcham, West Berkshire and Swindon, Wiltshire, where they offer convenience, flexibility and peace-of-mind for parents and fun-filled days of learning through play in a stimulating, safe environment for children.

All of its qualified staff are rigorously checked, all are first-aiders and all are highly trained to understand and respond to each individual child’s development needs and to help them reach their full potential.

For more visit - www.tigersdaynurseries.co.uk

Best Employer Award – sponsored by The HR Department

What the judges want to see

In this category judges will be keen to see evidence of how, as an employer, entrants take care of their employees so that they can take care of the business.

The sponsor

The HR Department offers flexible HR support packages for any business.

It can help with recruitment, employment contracts, disciplinary hearings and all the other things a large corporate HR team could provide.

The professional and knowledgeable HR team provide a range of services to businesses, from taking on the first employee, to advising on doing redundancies the right way.

To find out more visit them here.