What the judges will want to see

Here is the low-down on the next three award categories at this year's NWN Best in Business Awards.

There are nine categories up for grabs, as well as the coveted overall Best in Business Award 2019.

The winner of the awards, which recognise commercial excellence throughout West Berkshire, will be announced at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on November 1, 2019.

To make it easier for you to decide, over the coming days we will be giving you a summary of what the judges will be looking for in each category.

Best Use of Marketing Technology Award – sponsored by Generate UK

What the judges want to see

This award is open to business of all sizes, operating in any sector, that can demonstrate how it has developed significantly through the use of marketing and technology.

The judges will want to see how a strategy was created, how a business overcame any challenges, how the use of technology played its part, how the strategy was implemented, how it was measured and the results it delivered.

This is a new category this year.

The sponsor

Generate UK provides clients with unique marketing solutions, assets and campaigns that deliver real results.

Its staff are dynamic, knowledgeable, experienced and committed to providing customers with the best service available.

The business puts clients at the heart of what it does and for the past 10 years has been nurturing creativity and building the skills and processes its needs to be the safe pair of hands that takes your marketing to the next level.

You can find out more about Generate UK here.

Innovation in Business Award – sponsored by HSBC UK

What the judges want to see

For this award, the judging team will want to find a business which has, over the past 12 months, dramatically and profitably improved its sales/revenue performance through the use of an innovative undertaking.

This award is open to new and mature, small and large businesses - whether in a B2C, B2B, retail or service sector.

Judges will be particularly impressed by those applications that demonstrate how they have developed a clear strategy and dramatically altered their prospects – perhaps through online channels or other, well-considered and contemporary techniques of exposing their brand to the marketplace.

The judges will want to see evidence of increases in visitors, orders, enquiries and/or sales; and the return on investment gained.

Previous winners have included Amberjack and Corvia ‘ticketer’.

The sponsor

HSBC offers a range of retail, commercial and private banking services in the UK. It has an extensive branch network across the country to support its customers’ needs.

It is part of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations and serves more than 39 million customers through four global businesses – retail banking and wealth management; commercial banking; global banking and markets; and global private banking.

Its network covers 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.

You can read more on HSBC here.

Charity or Community Award – sponsored by Greenham Trust

What the judges want to see

Organisations not operating for profitable means are encouraged to enter this category as their chance to shine.

Judges will be keen to see business models where the aims and objectives set down in infancy have been accomplished, and where future planning and continuous creativity is always part of the business model.

Judges will also look carefully at what the not-for-profit has achieved for its audience; how it attracts people to work with and for it; and how it develops staff, members and volunteers.

They will also be keen to see evidence of what innovative techniques it has introduced and how well its profile has grown in recent times.

While charitable income will of course be assessed, the amount of revenue will not be a deciding factor in the decision process.

In the past two years Newbury Soup Kitchen and Dingley’s Promise, have both picked up this award.

The sponsor

The Trust’s aim is to promote charitable purposes for the benefit of the inhabitants of Newbury and areas of North Hampshire.

Since 1997, more than £42m in funding has been distributed to improve the lives of local people, with nearly 5,000 good causes benefitting.

Find out more here.