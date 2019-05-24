Best in Business Awards - enter now

Here they are; the final two categories in this year’s NWN Best in Business Awards.

For the past few weeks we have been bringing you more details on what the judges will be looking for in a bid to make it easier for businesses to decide which category to enter.

But don’t forget, you can always enter every category if you want to.

There are nine categories up for grabs, as well as the coveted overall Best in Business Award 2019.

The winner of the awards, which recognise commercial excellence throughout West Berkshire, will be announced at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on November 1, 2019.

Applications must be returned by June 28, 2019 and you can download an entry form here.

But for now, grab a coffee, sit back and have a read through our guide to the awards categories. All the details of the other categories are in the links at the bottom of this page too, so have a quick look as them as well.

Regional Event Award – sponsored by Parkway Shopping

What the judges want to see

This category is looking to recognise an event of any description; either taking place for the first time in the past year or one that has been established for some time.

The judges will be looking for innovation, organisation and participation.

Entries must specify some precise objectives for the event and how they were achieved.

Research and feedback from those who attended would strengthen the application.

Financial goals can be either directly as a result of the event, such as fundraising for charity, or the impact that the event had on the area, such as local retail or hospitality.

Finally the judges would like to understand how this event has enhanced the local community.

Last year’s winner of this category was the Lions Club of Newbury’s annual fireworks display at Newbury Racecourse.

The sponsor

Parkway Shopping Newbury, brings more than 475,000 square feet of modern shopping to an historical environment. Parkway offers an exceptional mix of high street retail and unique boutique stores.

Anchored by John Lewis at home and Debenhams, Parkway also includes top fashion retailers and boutiques, as well as a host of coffee shops.

Parkway Living is a development of 147 stylish and contemporary one, two and three bedroom apartments in the heart of the town of Newbury.

Best in Business 2019 – sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen

What the judges want to see

This is the award of awards in the world of West Berkshire and North Hampshire. This accolade will go to the winner of winners – picked by the judges from the category winners.

Judges will look for a brand or organisation which has achieved great things in the last 12 months.

They will assess the company’s brand profile within its customer audience, its financial standing, its community relations and its environmental sympathies.

Judges will particularly be looking for an organisation that they can be proud to have as an ambassador of working life in the area.

Gardner Leader and Amberjack are previous winners of the overall Best in Business award.

The sponsor

Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen formed the foundations of what is now a specialist group of independent farm shops across the country.

The Hungerford farm shop boasts a butcher, fishmonger, deli, vineyard, café, florist and play barn.

Its fully licensed café serves breakfast, homemade fresh meals and light bites.

At its heart is a 55 acre farm that grows mainly soft fruit in the summer, with some vegetables – including squash and pumpkins in the autumn and asparagus and rhubarb in the spring. It offers its ever-popular pick-your-own in the summer months too.

The latest addition to the Cobbs family is Cobbs at Englefield; a series of converted cow-sheds. It comprises a farm shop with traditional butchery counter, delicatessen and café, which serves food all day.

The café offers a daily specials board and its popular roast lunch is available every Sunday between 12pm and 3pm.

