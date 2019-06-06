Sparkling wine giant moves to Newbury

THE largest importer of sparkling wine in the UK has opened its new head office in Newbury.

Drinks supplier Freixenet Copestick has recently moved on to Newbury Business Park to accommodate a larger workforce.

Following the merger of Henkell & Co and The Freixenet Group in August 2018, their two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the UK, Copestick Murray and Freixenet UK, also merged on January 1, creating Freixenet Copestick UK.

Henkell Freixenet chief executive Dr Andreas Brokemper officially opened the office in an informal gathering of suppliers, customers, staff and press on Tuesday last week.

Freixenet Copestick managing director Robin Copestick said: “We are really pleased with our move to Newbury.

“It is a very diverse town with plenty going on and our new office space in the Newbury Business Park is an excellent workspace.

“We are looking forward to working with local businesses, the racecourse and the Newbury Showground.

“Our merged entity of Freixenet Copestick is now the largest importer of sparkling wine in the UK and it is also the UK’s fastest growing major wine company.

“It is very exciting to now be part of the Newbury scene.

“We hope the people of Newbury will embrace our key brands Freixenet, i heart Wines and Mionetto Prosecco.”

Freixenet Copestick employs more than 50 people and will have a turnover in excess of £100m in 2019. It is wholly-owned by Henkell Freixenet and has three of largest wine brands in the UK.

Freixenet itself is the largest wine brand in the UK and both i heart and Freixenet are growing at more than 30 per cent year-on-year.

Freixenet Copestick also manages a wide portfolio of branded wines, beers, and spirits, as well as having large private label supply agreements.