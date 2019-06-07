Offices, retail units and parking spaces to let or buy

QUINTONS Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month despite the bank holidays. New instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to market for sale Mercantile House, 18 London Road, Newbury. The property totals 4,260 sq ft net and includes three floors of offices together with car parking to the rear. The quoting price sought is offers over £900,000.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale 3,469 sq ft of workshop with first-floor mezzanine and office set within Waterside Court, Bone Lane, Newbury. The property includes a rollershutter door, parking for five cars, three phase power and gas heating.

Quintons is instructed to offer to let a retail unit on Bartholomew Street. The property comprises main retail space, with rear storage area, kitchenette and WC. The retail space includes display window, suspended ceiling and lighting.

The property does not attract business rates for small business users.

Quintons is marketing to let modern retail/takeaway space set under the Travelodge in Newbury town centre. The space totals 1,250 sq ft and includes ample parking. Uses include A1, A2, A3 and A5.

Quintons is marketing 441 sq ft of office space set within a shared building. The space comprises two self-contained rooms right in the heart of Newbury. The offices include good natural light, carpets to floors, painted walls, LED lighting and use of

communal kitchen and WC facilities. The rent is an all-inclusive figure of £10,200 per annum. There are no further bills to pay.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale a ground rent investment plus six parking spaces. The income produced is currently £6,060 per annum but this could increase to £8,400 per annum by letting the parking spaces on market rents. The quoting price sought is offers over £72,000.

Quintons is offering to let a ground floor self-contained office suite set within a courtyard of 40 other business units. The space includes kitchen, WCs and mainly open- plan space but with a meeting room to the rear. The office totals 1,169 sq ft. The

property does not attract business rates for small business users.

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties for sale or to let please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.