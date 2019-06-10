Garden Art buys The Blanchard Collective

THE directors of Garden Art Plus Ltd, Travers and Katie Nettleton, have bought The Blanchard Collective following the decision of owners John and Margaret Riordan to retire.

The company, based one mile away from Garden Art’s Barrs Yard site in Hungerford, is run on a day-to-day basis by Hugo Scott-Russell who joined the Nettletons as a partner in the new venture, which has retained the same premises and identity.

Mr Riordan said: “We are delighted that Travers, Hugo and Katie have stepped in to take over the running of the Blanchard Collective.

“Garden Art and their Barrs Yard venue will provide our dealers with new opportunities and new markets to reach.

“It is an ideal partnership which bodes well for all involved in the future.”

The Blanchard Collective is a collection of 18 separate dealerships housed in a 6,000 sq ft purpose-built premises in Froxfield.

It specialises in English, Swedish, French, Italian and other continental antique furniture and decorative antiques.

Clientele range from both trade buyers and interior designers, through to the general public.

“Blanchards is a perfect fit for us,” said Mr Nettleton, “and will help with the expansion of both businesses in both national and international markets.

“We share the same philosophy of providing high-end products with a commitment to service quality and look forward to working closely with all of Blanchards’ existing dealerships and their extensive clientele.”

After several years of planning and development, Mr and Mrs Nettleton have created one of Berkshire’s most visited shopping venues at their Barrs Yard site, with a range of like-minded retailers offering bespoke, high-end and eclectic products from wines and spirits through to flowers, furniture, contemporary art, clothes and of course some of the finest garden antiques.

Plans are in place to further expand the site with more retail units opening over the next two years with a firm plan to include The Blanchard Collective as part of this expansion.

The concept behind The Barrs Yard Retail Collective was to establish, on one easily accessible site, a collection of like-minded people who believe in producing the highest quality products and services and who collectively can benefit from each other and appeal to a wide variety of visitors to the yard.

Blanchards’ Froxfield premises will continue to be the company’s main showroom.