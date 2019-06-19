Gecko Fitness marks 20 years with new performance centre

Gecko Fitness has marked 20 years in the health and fitness industry with the opening of a new fitness and performance centre and clinic at its base in Yattendon.

Founder and director Aynsley Fry began his career running personal training sessions on a tennis court in Upper Bucklebury.

Now he heads up a team of coaches and therapists whose clients range from Olympic athletes and young sports stars of tomorrow, to those wanting to get fit or in need of rehabilitative treatments.

Mr Fry has worked with five world champions in motorsport, boxing and polo and was part of the Team GB judo medical team for five years.

A highly-qualified strength and conditioning coach and registered osteopath, he spends much of his time helping clients in need of rehabilitation.

He believes in taking an evidence-based approach to health and fitness and his team combine their many years experience of clinical expertise to deliver a holistic approach to their clients’ health and wellbeing.

Mr Fry said: “Before anyone becomes a part of the Gecko community, we take time to talk to them to assess their health and fitness.

“Because we have a great interdisciplinary team of healthcare practitioners and coaches working closely together, we are able to cross-refer as appropriate.

“This ensures our clients receive bespoke training programmes to suit their needs, whether they are recovering from an injury, want to come and enjoy a workout, take part in a boxing class, Pilates sessions, our Young Athlete Programme or any of the classes we offer.”

As some Gecko team members are former competitors in boxing and are now trained coaches, the new fitness centre includes a larger boxing area to meet the growing demand for boxing classes as a fun and exciting way to get into shape.

The added space has also enabled Gecko to create a young boxers squad, which is already proving popular.

Additional equipment, as well as space, means that there are now more opportunities for people to take part in Gecko Group Training, which is designed for those who prefer to train in small groups and keep costs down.

Clients work on their personalised plans under the supervision of trainers who continually monitor technique and progress.

Alongside the existing Pilates and Rehabilitation Studio, additional clinic space has been created in response to the increase in clients coming to Gecko requiring osteopathy, sports medicine, acupuncture, and massage.

Nutritional advice will also be available with personalised nutrition programmes, advice on food preparation and ongoing support.

Mr Fry said: “Expanding our facilities is a tribute to the work of the whole Gecko team who consistently deliver an excellent service and to our existing clients who are so supportive.

“We are looking forward to using the new facilities and welcoming new people to the Gecko community.”