Dan is Elliotts manager in Tadley

Elliotts Builders Merchant has appointed a new manager to its Tadley branch.

Dan Viccars will be heading up the branch on the Brick Kiln Industrial Estate, Silchester Road.

“I’m excited to be joining Elliotts and taking over at the Tadley branch,” said Mr Viccars.

“Elliotts is a huge advocate for community and customer service, as am I, so I’m looking forward to working more closely with customers in the local area.”

Mr Viccars comes to Elliotts with more than 12 years experience in the builders merchant trade, having worked in a range of management roles, including customer service and operations.

Elliotts managing director Tom Elliott said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the team.

“We pride ourselves on building relationships with our customers and supplying everything they need to help them build.

“With a strong customer service background, having Dan on board will be of great value to our customers in Tadley and the surrounding area.”