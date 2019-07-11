Robert joins Irwin Mitchell

National law firm Irwin Mitchell has recruited a new solicitor to its Newbury tax, trusts and estates team.

Robert Mulvany, who joins from Blake Morgan’s Oxford office, qualified as a solicitor in 2015 and advises on preparing wills and lasting powers of attorney, as well as all aspects of estate and trust administration.

He specialises in helping clients with lifetime tax and succession planning, with a client base that includes high-net-worth individuals and business owners among others.

Mr Mulvany is also a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and acts as branch secretary for STEP’s Thames Valley branch.

He joins the Newbury tax, trusts and estates outfit, which consists of seven other team members.

It is headed by regional managing partner Sarah Phillips, who said: “We’re very excited to have new talent like Robert join our team, which has some exciting times ahead.

“Robert’s client base in the Thames Valley area and his standing in the local legal community will be a great asset to our work here as we look to expand in the future.

“Robert’s expertise will also feed into the excellent work the national team undertakes, which is one of the largest tax, trusts and estates teams in the country.

“I am delighted to have Robert in the team and look forward to seeing his work over the next few months.”