Ticketer hailed as inspiration to UK Ticketer

Ticketer has been identified as one of the London Stock Exchange Group’s 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2019.

The report is a celebration of the UK’s fastest growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), with companies representing more than 40 sectors and spanning every country and region across the UK.

To be selected for the list, businesses had to demonstrate not only positive revenue growth over the last three years, but also outperform their sector peers.

Hungerford-based Ticketer offers market-leading ticketing technology, combined with personalised, responsive support.

Managing director John Clarfelt said: “We have had another exceptional year.

“We are celebrating our 10th year in business and our passion for making it as easy as possible for passengers.

“It is immensely gratifying to think that the bus industry, and our business, has been recognised by the London Stock Exchange in this way; we’re just doing our thing.”

With its head office in Charnham Lane, Ticketer’s electronic ticket machines (ETMs) are used by bus operators of all sizes, from those running just a few vehicles to fleets of thousands.

The machines enable passengers to pay in any way that suits them, including contactless, and provide operators with valuable passenger data.

London Stock Exchange Group chief executive David Schwimmer said: “Congratulations to all the companies selected for inclusion in the sixth edition of London Stock Exchange Group’s 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain report, which identifies the UK’s most dynamic SMEs.

“We believe that supporting the growth of these businesses is critical to the UK economy and the creation of a society that works for everyone.”

Ticketer drives transportation income, insight and operations for operators and aims to make travel easier for passengers.

Operators can access ticket sales data, view performance and manage fares from anywhere.

Nothing needs to be installed on site as the system is supported by a hosted service, and the annual per ETM license ensures that there are no hidden costs, giving the product the lowest total cost of ownership.