Clive in driving seat for firm’s commercial team

Transport specialist Clive Tombs has been appointed to a new role with Reading Buses.

He is leading a team of five as the bus operator’s commercial manager.

Mr Tombs, 43, who has 19 years’ experience in the transport industry, said: “I am keen to apply my skills to bolster the very capable, experienced and knowledgeable team at Reading Buses.”

He said: “I shall be helping to keep under regular review the operation, utilisation and benefits of the range of services which comprise our network serving Reading and the wider travel area.

“I am also trying to ensure synergies with wider operations in West Berkshire area, and with our colleagues at Courtney Buses in serving Bracknell, Wokingham, Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough.

“I’ll also be helping to pursue opportunities for expansion and development across the travel area which our wider group covers and to expand our offer still further.

“There is the desire to expand and grow wherever possible, set against some real challenges – including traffic congestion and roadworks disruption.”

Mr Tombs added: “It is very satisfying to have been in various roles to help try and improve local transport and contribute to making the sustainable transport offer even better over time.”

Prior to joining Reading Buses, he spent 19 years in the transport industry in both the private and public sectors.

For the last eight years he has worked for West Berkshire Council in its transport services team.

Mr Tombs, who is married, enjoys running, walking and cycling and is involved in volunteering, including environmental projects in West Berkshire.

Reading Buses chief executive Robert Williams said: “I am delighted that Clive is joining us.

“With our expanding network and growing customer base, we needed somebody to help co-ordinate, plan and deliver our future strategy and Clive was the perfect fit.”