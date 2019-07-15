RC Smallbone celebrates 60 years of funeral care

RC Smallbone Funeral Directors, Newbury, celebrated its 60th anniversary last month.

The independent funeral directors, based in Pound Street, was set up by RC Smallbone in 1959 and has been family-run since then.

Now headed by the original Mr Smallbone’s sons Paul and Michael, it is one of only two independent funeral directors in Newbury.

Paul Smallbone said: “The afternoon event was well attended by a selection of people, including the mayor of Newbury, vicars and people associated with the funeral business.

“We had about 50 to 60 people drop in throughout the afternoon.”

When asked what plans were afoot for RC Smallbone, Mr Smallbone said: “We will try to keep going as we are for as long as we can. “We shall continue to offer a good service to people.”

Over the years, the firm has had to adapt and evolve to keep up with changing times and is currently buying an eco-friendly hearse.