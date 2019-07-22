Wide selection of commercial property available

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month, despite the rain.

New instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to market 1,336 sq ft of modern offices at Newmarket House, Market Street, Newbury. The space includes six parking spaces, together with kitchen and two WCs. The property is based a short walk from the railway station and all retail and banking facilities.

Offices and storage space, Woolton Hill – Quintons, along with joint agents Brunsden Associates, is marketing 2,200 sq ft of mixed office and storage space to let in Woolton Hill. The property includes ample parking and benefits from being a few minutes’ drive from the A34 bypass, thereby offering great communication links north and south.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale Mercantile House, 18 London Road, Newbury. The property totals 4,260 sq ft and includes three floors of offices, together with car parking to the rear. The quoting price sought is offers over £900,000.

Quintons is marketing 441 sq ft of office space set within a shared building in London Road, Newbury. The space comprises two self-contained rooms right in the heart of town. The offices include good natural light, carpets to floors, painted walls, LED lighting and use of communal kitchen and WC facilities. The rent is an all-inclusive figure of £10,200 per annum. There are no further bills to pay.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale a ground rent investment plus six parking spaces. The income produced is currently £6,060 per annum, but this could increase to £8,400 per annum by letting the parking spaces on market rents. The quoting price sought is offers over £72,000.

Quintons is offering to let a ground-floor self-contained office suite set within a courtyard of 40 other business units in Hambridge Road, Newbury. The space includes kitchen, WCs and mainly open-plan space, but with a meeting room to the rear. The office totals 1,169 sq ft. The property does not attract business rates for small business users.

Quintons is instructed to market Unit 11, Langley Business Court, which totals 930 sq ft. The property is split into a work area with office, kitchen and WC. Parking is included and there is ample visitor parking.

Quintons is instructed to let 8 Fleming Road formerly Europcar. The property totals 5,246 sq ft of space to include offices plus a secure yard to the side with space for 23 cars (more if double parked).

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.