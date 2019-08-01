Inside, outside spaces

David and Jo Acheson, the husband and wife team behind the company, have gone to great lengths to ensure the garden buildings they offer are anything but the same as everyone else’s.



Having opened on a plot of land behind Yew Tree Garden Centre three years ago, Liberty Garden Buildings has carved itself a reputation for high-quality, bespoke and fun garden buildings.



It offers so many options for customisation, paint colours and the all-important interior design, courtesy of Jo, that no two of its buildings are ever likely to look the same.



David and Jo have worked hard to create a great show space with garden buildings, Victorian greenhouses and pods.



Some are fully interior designed while other demonstrate the blank canvas you can start with.



Being an independent business allows Liberty to choose the buildings it ‘wants’ to supply, which translates into those that it knows its discerning customers ‘want’ to buy.



With David’s background in sales and Jo’s interior design skills it really is the perfect family combination.



Even the name Liberty was suggested by youngest daughter Harri. It’s her older sister’s name.



And on the very rare occasion they take time off from running the business, David’s mother and father, now 84 and 85, step in and run the site for them.



There is a clear passion for the products Liberty Garden Buildings offers.



The excitement for delivery of the latest pod – which seats 12 in comfort, has an electrically-adjusted centre table and bluetooth – is palpable.

Take a look below at the time-lapse of The Grande Deluxe Summerhouse being built.



Liberty Garden Buildings’ customers are a discerning lot.



They understand quality and know that’s exactly what they will find here.



The finish on the paintwork is fantastic, mainly because it’s on a lovely piece of maple, not some rough old bit of pine.



Customers from all over the UK will travel to Liberty Garden Buildings to look at, spec and buy these pods.



Liberty Garden Buildings’ products provide high-quality inside, outside spaces.



Places to work, relax and even talk to each other over dinner.



In comfort, in style and in whatever colour you want.