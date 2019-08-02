John O’Gaunt pupils in Girls in Hi-Tech project

It is widely understood that girls out-perform boys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects at school, yet the UK lags behind other countries in employing women in STEM industries.

Education Business Partnership (EBP) has been delivering its impactful and successful Girls in Hi-Tech business programme since 2014.

The programme harnesses the enthusiasm for science that girls have pre-GCSE and with the help of inspiring and engaging business challenges and female role models, encourages them to continue studying STEM subjects.

Year 8 girls at John O’Gaunt in Hungerford were recently visited by The NAV People, who delivered hands-on challenges showcasing the types of creative and innovative roles available within the technology sector.

The challenges gave students an experience of designing and coding, which they applied to numerous scenarios and competed against each other, showing that technology can be fun, interesting and easily grasped.

Pupils also got to hear directly from ambassadors – women who actually work in technology – about their roles and experiences and how they got to where they are today.

EBP project officer Lesley Stewart said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to The NAV People for funding and supporting these workshops and getting behind the programme’s vision.

“It’s so important that we showcase the types of roles available in the world of work and do all we can to encourage our future workforce to really grasp these amazing opportunities.

“If we can help plug the skills gap at the same time as making a difference to young people, then that’s brilliant.”

To find out how your business can help get young people into the STEM sector or if your school would like to find out more about the programmes, get in touch with EBP on 01635 279277 or Info@EBPWB.co.uk