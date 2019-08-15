Hot news on the commercial property front

QUINTONS Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month even though the summer holidays and heat have tried to slow things down.

Quintons new instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to market 3,032 sq ft of Grade II-listed offices in London Road, Newbury, which are let out to various tenants as a semi-serviced office centre. The space includes approximately 14 parking spaces together with communal kitchen and WCs. The property is based within Newbury town centre a short walk from the railway station and all retail and banking facilities.

Quintons is marketing 5,140 sq ft of warehouse and offices to let in Charnham Park, Hungerford. The property includes ample parking, offices, kitchen WCs, loading door, mezzanine floor and benefits from being on a secure, gated site.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale 12a Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The property totals 2,306 sq ft over ground and first floors. It includes nine parking spaces. The guide price is £150,000.

Quintons is marketing 2,274 sq ft of ground and first-floor retail space set within Newbury’s prime retail area to let/for sale.

The property could provide for apartments above with a new building element which would include two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments. The annual rental for the shop is £50,000 per annum. The guide price is £500,000.

Quintons is instructed to market for sale a ground rent investment plus six parking spaces in Newbury. The income produced is currently £6,060 per annum, but this could increase to £8,400 per annum by letting the parking spaces on market rents. The quoting price sought is offers over £72,000.

Quintons is instructed to market Unit 11, Langley Business Court, Chieveley, which totals 930 sq ft. The property is split into a work area with office, kitchen and WC. Parking is included and there is ample visitor parking.

Quintons is instructed to let 8 Fleming Road, formerly Europcar. The property totals 5,246 sq ft of space to include offices plus a secure yard to the side with space for 23 cars (more if double parked).

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.